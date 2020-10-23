We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
First and foremost: I’ve visited almost every dispensary from the lower mainland to the island up to Prince George.
Hands down this dispensary sets its self apart from all other with TOP QUALITY PRODUCT great service and one of the best store setups I’ve seen.
No pressure sales, great ambience with a bright menu and every time I’ve visited the vibes been lit 🔥