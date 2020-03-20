We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Amazing helpful staff and quality product and prices
Rfraz
on April 26, 2020
I love these guys! ❤
SlothLife
on April 26, 2020
This place is awesome! Great selection and prices. The staff are so friendly and helpful, I almost forgot about Covid.
HighlyHerbal.ca
on April 26, 2020
With lockdown i picked up my order just inside front entrance.
The herb came sealed fresh in airtight container.
Smoke did not hurt my throat, tasted great, relaxed me and inspired creative output.
Bonnefire sells great ganja.
xxstonergirl
on April 21, 2020
Have my favorite strains and pens. They listen to customer imputs, and feel like a real head shop then an OCS shop. Queen St will become the st for legal weed. But so far this shops my fave!
Jeff.Gordon
on April 20, 2020
you can tell they put alot of work into this place. Knowledgeable staff. fresh legal cannabis at competitive prices. best legal dispensary hands down!
coryluc
on April 19, 2020
Everyone was so friendly and knowledgeable
ht73
on April 18, 2020
The flower was very dry, I guess that's why it was on sale. But the service was good enough, and the libation is great.