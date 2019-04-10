strang83
its a great place really good weed among other products and the people that work there know their product well also has a good variety of strains
4.2
8 reviews
Nice location, easy to drop in and grab your product.
Very nice space and very good presentation. If you are confused, ask. Staff are very knowledgeable and can tell you what strains will do what you are looking for. They always know the best bang for a buck too. A lot of complaints about dryness. It is not Burb, it is the producers. Some manufacturers are starting to put humidity packets in but this will always be an issue in my opinion. Humidity, with mold or mildew would not benefit from a dark sealed container perspective although decarboxylation could occur :). Much more reasonably priced than some of the downtown stores. Savings are anywhere from 10 to 15% anecdotally.
Great location. 1/2 hour walk from home. Very pleasant, attentive staff. Being a new store, Burb doesn’t have a huge selection. That’s why I’ve given it 4 stars - a 5th star will be forthcoming when there is a larger selection. Staff assured me they would try to bring in requests.
Nice store. Really friendly and helpful staff. Disappointed that they do not carry high CBD, low THC strains. I didn’t buy anything so cannot comment on quality.
Hi mrkingid, Are you looking for a high CBD strain with <1%THC? If you'd like to email info@shopburb.com we would be happy to discuss some options. Much love!
Nice Big , Modern , Staff were helpful. Selection was not huge but they have it set up in Hybrids , Sativa and Indicia so easy to find what you might be looking for. I bought some Tangerine Dream and it was bang on and 10x stronger than the stale stuff I got from Stressed & Depressed. Just ask the staff to find you the freshest batch and your good to go! Only good part of legalization that came out was the package date.
Great choice on the Tangie Dream, amazing terpene profile at a very decent price. Much love!
Overpriced dry cannabis. No consideration for quality, only profit for bad cannabis.
Hi Cuppy, Sorry to hear about your experience. We do realize the shift into a regulated cannabis framework has created a scenario where certain products are priced higher than what you'd be used to on the grey market. What I can say is that everything here is tested through Health Canada and gives our customers peace of mind on what they're putting into their bodies. We see product quality and value improving with every new shipment and we do hope you give us a try - we can promise that we'll always curate and carry the best products from what is available to us through the legal system. Much love!
Top Shelf
Much love!