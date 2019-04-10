SkyMajor on November 23, 2019

Very nice space and very good presentation. If you are confused, ask. Staff are very knowledgeable and can tell you what strains will do what you are looking for. They always know the best bang for a buck too. A lot of complaints about dryness. It is not Burb, it is the producers. Some manufacturers are starting to put humidity packets in but this will always be an issue in my opinion. Humidity, with mold or mildew would not benefit from a dark sealed container perspective although decarboxylation could occur :). Much more reasonably priced than some of the downtown stores. Savings are anywhere from 10 to 15% anecdotally.