JoeBaker1900 on October 31, 2019

The best pot store in Ontario. Large, great selection, they do not check your ID at the door if you are 44 bold man, they respect your privacy. People working there know their stuff, and are very friendly. Shopped there 3 times already. Great place, absolutely love it. It is far from me but after visiting all the stores this is the best place for my needs. Accessories are not expensive in comparison with other places, also prices of herb I found a bit lower than other stores around.