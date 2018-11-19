slvapes
Came in to look around and a staff member was angry that I didn’t want to buy anything and didn’t say anything to me on the way out. It felt very uncomfortable.
3.7
10 reviews
Still the worst place in town. Manager is terrible to his staff and shows zero interest in helping customers. John Poppleton needs to be fired and a more capable manager brought on so the business can flourish, instead of being driven in to the ground.
Amazing staff, Amazing Product, & Probably the cheapest in town with still getting good quality. Also have lots in Stock including oils, prerolls, and accessories.
I was recently in Lethbridge on business and referred to this location. I can say I was not disappointed. This store has everything one would need. The staff was very helpful and took their time with me being new to town. The selection was one of the best I have seen anywhere in the country. I have no doubt that anyone would have a very favourable experience.
Great selection. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly.
This location has the best selection and the lowest prices and is open 7 days a week and from 10am to 2am.
Awesome store and amazing service, the staff really knows there stuff. Highly recommend!
I have been smoking for years, I was very wary about going into the store. Surprisingly the staff knew their sh*t. The bong display was crazy, excited to use the new piece I bought. Good Job Guys!!!
Great store. Amazing selection compared to other stores. Tons of Cannabis and Accessories. Well done Canna Cabana!
Changed my mind. This store is run by someone who has zero managing experience and only hires staff for their looks, not their product knowledge. Unfair treatment of staff and poor business practise is enough to lose mine and my friends business forever.