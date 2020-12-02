At Cannabis Link, we aim to inspire and educate the London community about the value of inclusion and togetherness. We plan to achieve this through community involvement and outreach programs. Our success is that of the community we serve, and we are firm believers in the economic and environmental impact the hemp plant can bring to the London community as a city and the world as a whole. At Cannabis Link, you will be immersed in the cannabis culture and activism that led to this historic moment, from the moment you walk in; to the informative discussion you have with our knowledgeable staff leading to the check-out process. Activism, culture, inclusion along with the corroboration of science and technology are some of the many palpable vibes you get from the moment you step into a Cannabis Link. Cannabis Link provides the right product, coupled with highly experienced staff like no other establishment can offer From first time consumers, to seasoned customers who know exactly what they are looking for, our highly informed and caring staff we are always around the corner to help