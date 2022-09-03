EDIT: I was just texted to my private number to do the mature thing and take down the review and that it was a lie completely inappropriate on top of what has already happened. I use to buy everything here but will not be ever again. Three days of work, no proper training at all, management a mess, took extra shifts and tried to do the best I could to be fired and told to take their shirt off behind the counter infront of another employee and even a customer could have walked in , crop top under or not. There was an office with a door to fire me and ask me to remove the shirt propely. I would suggest to not apply or try and work here. No comment on product anymore.