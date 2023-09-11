CANNABIS XPRESS 18 Rue Industrielle, Unit 1, is your nearest legal recreational cannabis retail store and dispensary conveniently located in the town of Bouctouche. We are located on Rue Industrielle, near Irving Blvd and behind the shopping mall. There is free parking at the plaza, as well as across the street and beside the store, as well as street parking available. Our store is small but makes up for it in pricing and selection. We have all of your favorite: flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, beverages, topicals, extracts, oils, capsules, and accessories, we are ready to meet all of your cannabis needs in true XPRESS fashion! While we are proud to call Bouctouche home, we also make it easy to access cannabis products and accessories from McIntosh Hill, Champdore, Saine-Anne-de-Kent, Chockpish, Shediac, Rexton, Richibucto, and other local towns. For the highest quality, lowest prices, and knowledgeable staff come visit our store in Bouctouche on Rue Industrielle today!