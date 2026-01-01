Best cannabis stores in Bouctouche, New Brunswick with authentic reviews
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- REC
19. Cannabis NB - Oromocto95.3 mi away
Excellent establishment. The staff are extremely friendly and make their customers feel comfortable. They are knowledgeable on the products they have in stock and are very helpful in finding you just what you’re looking for. I shop here when my LP doesn’t have what I need in stock. My only complaint would be the higher cost.read full review
- REC
29. NSLC - New Glasgow117.7 mi away
I’ve been purchasing cannabis here since recreational legalisation day in October 2018. They occasionally have supply problems but that is NOT their fault as demand rapidly outstripped supply by the approved sellers. The quality of buds is always excellent, and I know they remove any stock that is overly dry and old. As a regular recreational user, I have nothing but good things to say about this store.read full review