Cheerful Charlie’s Cannabis Co. is located just minutes out of North Bay on the Nipissing First Nation’s Reserve. We’re committed to bring you a cheerful experience and are eager to bring a wide selection of products to the community.
We’re a passionate group of individuals with a dream and part of the second wave of lottery system winners awarded a cannabis retail store license here in Ontario.