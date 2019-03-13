NotoriousNAT
The absolute best customer service I have ever received from the current Cannabis industry. I used to work at Zenzoo in Toronto and I must say we had the best service before this ;). Anywhooooo, these guys are always polite, informative and take their time to help you. They remember you, and it’s a great welcoming feeling every time I have gone into Choom. Keep it up guys ! We all are frustrated with the government, not you. One day you’ll be able to open a fresh jar of bud and shove it in someone’s face and they can stop complaining. Rock on !