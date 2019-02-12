Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice pleasant shop, friendly staff and decent prices, what more could you ask for!
Tfunk88
on August 6, 2019
Was here visiting my friend who had a baby. I decided to stop in and was surprised by the welcoming I got. They were helpfully and I even got to try some thing new. Great store n
Mamakaleesia
on July 22, 2019
My absolute favourite weed store! I love coming here and usually only come to red deer to hit the store! Great job ladies!
Flynndubebiatch
on July 21, 2019
Most knowledgeable staff in Red Deer. Great prices, kind staff, clean and bright store.
Paypay13
on July 12, 2019
Ashley at the front counter was a great help and knew her stuff:
Yaboiidanny
on July 12, 2019
I am most certainly not happy with the service of this 'Kylie' girl. I was basically shouted at to hurry up and pick something or quit lollygagging, but other than the poor service I did grab a pre roll and several seeds and stems were all I got other than a decent one hoot Id never come back here again. Unlike this dispensary, I very much appreciate Greentown on how friendly and outgoing they are and I think that will be where I go from now on. You guys lost your touch after the first two weeks. WHO CHARGES $10 FOR A HALF GRAM PREROLL?!?! I am never coming back here!!
Paintinghigher
on June 5, 2019
love the help there!!
DrPerkele
on May 27, 2019
The girl who helped us really knew her business and recommended us a better strain than what we would've taken. Very friendly and helpful, and the Blue Dream was the best sativa strain we tried out of about 10.
HighWithHill
on April 15, 2019
beautiful location, fantastically knowledgeable staff and top of the line service. prices are extremely competitive.