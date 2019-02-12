Yaboiidanny on July 12, 2019

I am most certainly not happy with the service of this 'Kylie' girl. I was basically shouted at to hurry up and pick something or quit lollygagging, but other than the poor service I did grab a pre roll and several seeds and stems were all I got other than a decent one hoot Id never come back here again. Unlike this dispensary, I very much appreciate Greentown on how friendly and outgoing they are and I think that will be where I go from now on. You guys lost your touch after the first two weeks. WHO CHARGES $10 FOR A HALF GRAM PREROLL?!?! I am never coming back here!!