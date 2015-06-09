Thundersticks on October 13, 2019

I am traveling from Alberta and just didn’t want the hassle of flying with my medication. I didn’t bring anything with me in hopes of finding a good licensed shop locally. I wasn’t disappointed, found the Cloud Nine shop and met with Graham as soon as I entered. Totally helpful and didn’t make me feel rushed, even though they were extremely busy. Beautiful clean layout with a nice wide variety of items. Kudos to Cloud Nine for hiring the right people and presenting as a truly professional business. Would recommend without hesitation, 10/10 experience.