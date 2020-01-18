49 products
Aces for $23
Valid 1/16/2020 – 1/31/2020
5 packs of Aces PreRolls for $23
Aces for $23
Valid 1/16/2020 – 1/31/2020
5 packs of Aces PreRolls for $23
All Products
SERRATUS-Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
THC
CBD
$221.5 g
BLUE DREAM-Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
THC
CBD
$221.5 g
STRYKER-Broken Coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
THC
CBD
$52⅛ oz
UNITE ORGANIC - The Green Organic Dutchman
from TGOD
THC
CBD
$55⅛ oz
GABRIOLA - broken coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
THC
CBD
$52⅛ oz
CITRUS PUNCH-Sundial
from Sundial Cannabis
THC
CBD
$7½ g
GATHER - solei
from Solei
THC
CBD
$6½ g
LEMON RIOT - sundial
from Sundial Cannabis
THC
CBD
$36⅛ oz
BLUE NINETY-EIGHT - riff
from RIFF
THC
CBD
$29⅛ oz
NORTHERN LIGHTS - Royal High
from Royal High
THC
CBD
$36⅛ oz
HEADBAND - pure sunfarms
from Pure Sunfarms
THC
CBD
$30⅛ oz
PENELOPE-Tweed
from Tweed
THC
CBD
$32⅛ oz
TWO-TON BAN - riff
from RIFF
THC
CBD
$29⅛ oz
HYBRID BLUE CHEESE-Houseplant
from Houseplant
THC
CBD
$45⅛ oz
INDICA 91K-Houseplant
from Houseplant
THC
CBD
$45⅛ oz
SOUR JACK - whistler cannabis co
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
THC
CBD
$65⅛ oz
SOUR DESIEL - quest
from QWEST CANNABIS
THC
CBD
$252 g
PINK KUSH-San Rafael
from San Rafael '71
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
BLUE DREAM-Aurora
from Aurora
THC
CBD
$60¼ oz
WHITE RHINO - pure sunfarms
from Pure Sunfarms
THC
CBD
$91 g
CBD SKUNK HAZE-Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
THC
CBD
$191.5 g
CANNATONIC-Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
THC
CBD
$37⅛ oz
CBD HARLEQUIN-Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
THC
CBD
$181.5 g
HALF QUARTER-The Batch
from The Batch
THC
CBD
$26⅛ oz
SATIVA CHEMDAWG-Houseplant
from Houseplant
THC
CBD
$16.51 g
OCEAN VIEW-Leafs By Snoop
from LBS
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
DANCEHALL-Spinach
from Spinach Cannabis
THC
CBD
$121 g
AFGHAN KUSH- Pure Sunfarms
from Pure Sunfarms
16.7%
THC
CBD
$91 g
BALANCE-Solei
from Solei
THC
CBD
$5½ g
GRASSLANDS - sundial
from Sundial Cannabis
THC
CBD
$50¼ oz
DELAHAZE - san rafael
from San Rafael '71
THC
CBD
$34⅛ oz
BALANCED-Twd.
from TWD
THC
CBD
$91 g
PRE ROLL-Aces
from Aces Extracts
THC
CBD
$101 g
ELIXIR-hexo
from HEXO
THC
CBD
$42each
CBD EXTRACTS-Tweed
from Tweed
THC
CBD
$44each
PINK KUSH EXTRACT-san rafael
from San Rafael '71
THC
CBD
$52each
RIFF EXTRACTS-riff
from RIFF
THC
CBD
$35each
GATHER EXTRACTS - solei
from Solei
THC
CBD
$33each
CBD EXTRACTS-Aurora
from Aurora
THC
CBD
$50each
SUN EXTRACTS-irisa
from Irisa
THC
CBD
$60each
