My new favourite store! I was intrigued by the aesthetic of the store as it did not look like your traditional cannabis store. Once inside, I was not disappointed. Unlike other stores, you get to see what the actual product looks like vs just seeing the package. This really helps me as a vape smoker, because I can see what the mouthpiece looks like before I invest in a product. They also have a wonderful selection of some of the highest quality flower on the market. I will definitely be back.