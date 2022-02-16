FIKA is a new type of cannabis retail. It is a state of mind, a lifestyle. We practice a considered approach to the modern cannabis consumer — embracing a new identity that is sophisticated, stylish, and shameless. We’re a new kind of cannabis retail. We employ a considered approach to the modern cannabis consumer. FIKA is a state of mind, a lifestyle, and an invitation to slow down. In Swedish, Fika is often translated as a “coffee and treat break”, but it is much more than that. It is a powerful state of mind — one that encourages you to pause and enjoy the everyday beauty in life. Living isn’t about constantly moving. It’s about slowing down to savour the moment. Take pause every day to connect to the people and things that bring you happiness. Take a breather is the philosophy and mindset that inspires everything we do at FIKA. We believe in pursuing the most life has to offer and for us, that’s spending high-quality time with people who matter most, in the best ways possible. FIKA carries an exclusive range of Boy Smells Candles and FIKA lifestyle accessories such as Palo Santo and more, perfect for the holiday gift-giving season! Give the gift of choice! FIKA gift cards are also available for purchase. We are conveniently located in the SmartCentre REIT Complex just west of Ontario Hwy 400 at the intersection of Mapleview Drive West and Barrie View Drive. Other shops nearby include Walmart Supercentre, Sobey's, Indigo, PetSmart, McDonald's, Kelsey's, GameStop, Bell, Bulk Barn, and Dollar Tree.