Teepochapot on January 7, 2019

Awesome staff. Everyone's super friendly and very informative. I feel comfortable walking into the store and taking my time choosing what i want, which can feel almost awkward at other places. they have lots in stock about 80% of the time and the product is fantastic. its typically very dry, but hey what can you do about that. On a plus note, i bought some sour kush from this location and got a big nug that was almost the whole of the 3.5 grams. not always like that though.