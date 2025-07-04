Welcome to Ganjika House • Oshawa’s Premier Cannabis Destination Since day one we have wanted to create a space for all cannabis consumers regardless of their background. Whether you were ready for legalization for decades or you've never consumed before, we want you to feel welcome in our store. No matter who you are or where you're from, you can Spread Positive Vibes, Listen With Kindness, and enjoy Ganjika House. Origins of ‘Ganjika’ It's the Sanskrit root word, used in ancient Asia for cannabis, which was shortened to the word "Ganja" by Caribbean people. Ganjika House pays homage to the plant's ancient connection to our language and community. The store design was inspired by the lush beauty of South Asia and the relaxed vibe of the Caribbean. Visit us at Ganjika House to indulge your senses and rediscover the ancient plant, Ganjika! Why Ganjika House – Oshawa? Located Braemor Centre in the heart of downtown Oshawa, just minutes from scenic Lake Ontario and key North Oshawa neighbourhoods, Ganjika House offers a modern, inviting storefront experience with fast click-and-collect services, cannabis delivery and friendly, expert staff. Discover Ganjika House | Key Features Prime Oshawa location – Easy access via public transit and close to the Lake Ontario waterfront and local parks Largest selection of cannabis products, accessories & wellness products in Oshawa—from flower and pre-rolls to edibles, concentrates, topicals, CBD beverages, capsules, seeds, and premium accessories Modern, welcoming storefront – Secure entry with ID verification; clean displays of 12–16 strains with magnifier lids so customers can inspect and smell products Knowledgeable staff – Our blue-shirted experts offer personalized service, walking you through THC/CBD ratios, effects, and terpene profiles Spark Rewards loyalty program – Earn points on every purchase to unlock exclusive promotions GANJIKA HOUSE IS AN ONTARIO LICENSED CANNABIS STORE.