Weekly Deal, Last call for night owls!
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2021
All Cannabis Products 10% off Monday thru Saturday Between 7:30PM & Close
Cannot be combined with any other discount
Weekly Deal, Pre-roll Happy Hour!
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2021
All Pre-rolls 15% off Between 1:00PM & 3:00PM
Cannot be combined with any other discount
Weekly Deal, Edible Wednesday!
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2021
All Edible Oils & Capsules are 10% off all Day!
Cannot be combined with any other discount
Weekly Deal, 7G Saturdays!
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2021
All 7gram Flower is 10% off all Day!
Cannot be combined with any other discount
Weekly Deal, Super Accessory Sunday
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2021
All accessories are 20% off all day!
Cannot be combined with any other discount
Premier Membership exclusives!
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2021
Various discounts on select items for our Premier members, come in store and sign up today for some great discounts on awesome Products!
Cannot be combined with any other discount
Complimentary gift bagging and baskets
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
We are now offering all our customers gift bagging and gift basket creation, including free baskets! Stuck for gift ideas? Give the gift of cannabis! See in store for details.