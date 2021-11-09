At Hespeler Village Cannabis we carry a deep dedication to offer the absolute best and enjoyable in-store experience, while offering a wide selection to satisfy all of your cannabis needs. ​We are highly focused on maintaining a fun and relaxed environment with an emphasis placed on well-trained and knowledgeable Budtenders. As we are Independently & Locally Owned, forming a special bond with the residents of Cambridge is our number one priority. Come visit us at 209 Pinebush Rd in Cambridge Ontario.