Purchased Ace Valley pre-rolls & the Blue Dream 510 cartridge - overall really impressed with the products and the pick up experience!
Definitely recommend High Tea for any new or experienced cannabis users to check out!!
I ordered from here today and the transaction was seamless, and the staff was friendly. Although I didn't get to enter the store, it looked pretty cool. I'm from Brampton, and this place is well located, and in a mall so I was able to come in from the mall entrance to avoid the cold :) I'll def come here again
It was the most impressive experience i have ever had. The staff was friendly and knowledge over the phone. I made my order online and was ready within minutes after putting in my order.
The bags are super nice and didn’t make me feel like I was buying from dealer like the competitors rather was a retail experience as if I were at the mall shopping for my fav video game. A+++