This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
High Tea Cannabis Co - York
At High Tea, our passion is all things cannabis. We aspire to provide a safe and uplifting experience, driving influence from cannabis culture through our dedicated curation, innovative social concepts, and adaptive customer service. Located at 1762 Weston Rd in. York, Ontario. Order now for pickup or delivery to Brampton, Georgetown, Milton, Vaughan, & Mississauga.
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
Photos of High Tea Cannabis Co - York
Show all photos