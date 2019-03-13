keegs123 on November 5, 2019

I had a fantastic time ordering form this dispensary up until recently. I had tried the bc pink kush from a dispensary in London and loved it (24.6% THC), $45 for 3.5g's. I thought it was great as a treat after a long day studying. I tried it again form highlife in a 3.5g container from my friend and again, fantastic. Then I came in myself two days ago and ordered the same weed expecting the same quality and experience and they sell me, for $115, 7g's of mouldy 6 month old weed that is 10% less thc than advertised on their signage and by their customer service representative. The product wasn't on the counter and both the customer service reps and the board told me explicitly that it was 23.5% THC. I happily purchased this timebomb without knowing that the second I broke the seal they would not only refuse to refund it they would not help me figure out if there's mould (the customer service Rep hung up once I told him I broke the seal after telling me to go buy a magnifying glass???) I eventually found the mould (the smell was awful, made me feel sick in comparison to the sweet citrus scent of the other jar) but they didn't answer me or respond when I called them back. The store was nice but what an absolutely disgusting tactic. They hide behind the government rules and regulations when you talk to them but I've never recieved anything from them more than one month old before they this and they are clearly trying to deceive you with the advertising. They know when they're handing out the 1 month old weed and when they're handing out the 6+ month old stuff... And 10% lower. This was the most expensive weed in the entire store, I purchased it as a treat for its quality and taste. Disgusting. I won't be smoking it and I won't return. Absolutely awful customer service from this location (the operator was fantastic though)