241 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 63
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$325
All Products
Plain Packaging - Balanced - 3.5g
from Plain Packaging
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.01each
In-store only
Royal High - CBD Tonic - 3.5g
from Royal High
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.98each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.04each
In-store only
Tweed - Penelope - 3.5g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.47each
In-store only
AltaVie - Harmonic - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.96each
In-store only
Haven St. - No. 302 Warlock - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.15each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.96each
In-store only
Color Cannabis - Mango Haze - 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.04each
In-store only
Woodstock - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from Woodstock
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.04each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Tangerine Dream - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.02each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.05each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.04each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.04each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 7g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.95each
In-store only
Aurora - MK Ultra - 1g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.93each
In-store only
Canna Farms - GSC - 3.5g
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.03each
In-store only
DNA Genetics - Kosher Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.4each
In-store only
LBS - Moonbeam (Strawberry Banana) - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.04each
In-store only
LBS - Moonbeam (Strawberry Banana) - 7g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.95each
In-store only
LBS - Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.04each
In-store only
Tweed - Penelope - 1g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.94each
In-store only
Canaca - Alien Dawg - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.01each
In-store only
Canaca - White Widow - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.01each
In-store only
Cove - Rest (Pink Kush x Bubba Kush) - 3.5g
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.03each
In-store only
Cove - Reflect - 1g
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.93each
In-store only
Cove - Reflect - 3.5g
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.02each
In-store only
Cove - Reflect - 7g
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.83each
In-store only
Synr.g - Tropical Breeze - 3.5g
from Synr.g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.03each
In-store only
Doja - Utopia - 3.5g
from DOJA
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.15each
In-store only
Doja - Elation - 3.5g
from DOJA
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.15each
In-store only
LBS - Ocean View - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.04each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Gabriola - 3.5
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.03each
In-store only
DNA Genetics - Sour Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.4each
In-store only
Houseplant - Sativa - 3.5g
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.98each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Belladonna - 3.5g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.98each
In-store only
QWEST - Vision Qwest (Strawberry Cough) - 3.5g
from QWEST CANNABIS
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Blissco Reserve - CBD Shark Shock - 3.5g
from Blissco
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
QWEST - Spirit - 3.5g
from QWEST CANNABIS
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.95each
In-store only
Whistler Cannabis Co - Nuken - 3.5g
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.96each
In-store only
Houseplant - Indica - 3.5g
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.98each
In-store only
1234567