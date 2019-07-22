Eaidin on October 7, 2019

very great store! lots of knowledgeable staff and varying and good quality products! some strains may be a bit dryer but THAT'S NOT THE STORES FAULT, the producers that sell the weed to hobo are at fault! all hobo does is provide the cannabis. before making any assumptions please visit the store and find out for yourself, be sure to ask questions the staff or managers will be glad to help! many strong and tasty strains are available when they get their stock in! please remember that this is THE FIRST legalized store in kelowna and legalized weed is brand new so of course there will be some kinks to work out. if you're curious if they have the product you want just give a call first!