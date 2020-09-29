L........o
10/10 atmosphere and even better customer service, helped me through the whole process
Thank you for choosing us and thank you for the great review! J.
The store is super clean and professional. Everyone is very nice! Staff is extremely knowledgeable with their product! Prices are cheapest in Windsor with best quality! They also allow dogs!!
Thank you for choosing us and thank you for the great review! We can't wait to have you back! J.
Love the atmosphere here. It reminds me of an Apple store. It’s clean and sleek. The staff actually knows what they’re talking about - which is a nice change of pace from other cannabis stores that I’ve been to in Windsor. The prices are awesome. Most of them are even less than the OCS - so that was surprising. The amount of options of strains is insane! I think they carry every drink option available too!
Thank you for choosing us, Jay, and thank you for the great review! J.