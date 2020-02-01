Purple_Skunk_Monger on March 12, 2020

This is a small outfit. You can tell that they are fresh and new. I came in knowing what I wanted and just asked for it. The lady behind the desk grabbed it for me, verified that it was the right product and then the rest is history. I went there 3 days post opening. It's not a big store, yet it's nicely appointed. Expect to show ID regardless of how old you look. The had only a few strains of flower and a few extracts available. Their website is good for seeing what they have before driving out there. Keeping in mind these people are new and there will be some growing pains. All the product comes from the OCS so complaints about product quality is not in Kana Leaf's control. As far as pricing goes, The 510 cartridge I bought was $3 cheaper at Kana Leaf than the government's OCS. Their prices are reasonable and comparable to the OCS. Never experienced seeds and stems in Government weed, that is more associated with poor quality black market product.