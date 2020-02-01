Can8ianpothead420
My first visit was a pleasant experience, other than the obvious recent health restrictions, the staff was nice and I left feeling great about my whole experience. My second time I used the delivery and again, I am very pleased. The delivery person was friendly and was even respectful of the covid health restrictions on social interactions between individuals. I am most definitely going to continue using them. Their selection is very good and the "Daily Special" is a definite new favorite. I suggest you try it out if your budget is tight, or your just looking to try something new or your I a hurry and can't pick n choose. Have a great summer everyone. Thank you.