About this store
Kindling Cannabis - Brampton
Leafly member since 2025
- 178 Queen St, W Bramption, ON
- visit website
- cash
- License CRSA1509191
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
pickup Info
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Today’s hours
delivery Info
Delivery estimateReady in about same dayPaymentCash
Today’s hours
Promotions at Kindling Cannabis - Brampton
Updates from Kindling Cannabis - Brampton
0 Reviews of Kindling Cannabis - Brampton
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.