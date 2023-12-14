dispensary
Recreational
Kindling Cannabis - Hamilton
Hamilton, Ontario
509.1 km away
Is this your business?
Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!upgrade now
Ordering not availableshop other stores nearby
Shop at other stores nearby
Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…
About this store
Kindling Cannabis - Hamilton
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
35 Pine St, Hamilton, ON
StorefrontRecreationalDelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable