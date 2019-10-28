We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
rude and don’t know anything about cannabis. Person working was 20something and claims they know more than me. I have been smoking for 40 years. Show some respect.
Cannabis store said:
We're sorry you felt that there was a lack of respect, that would never be the intention of any of our staff. There may have been a miscommunication in regards to making a recommendation and if that was the case we sincerely apologize and hope you'll give us another chance!
kthep5
on April 17, 2020
Awesome customer service, staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Prices were the best I’ve seen in town! Would recommend this place to everyone!!
Cannabis store said:
Hi there! We're so glad you enjoyed your experience! We will continue to strive to have the fairest prices in town!
Weedobama
on April 8, 2020
Rude guy working at the front when I came in about a week ago. Pushy and I bout a few to try and it was all popcorn nugs and dry as cold be. Considering 4 stores are open intown... I would go anywhere else , Definitely better selection at other stores
Cannabis store said:
Hi Weedobama, we are very sorry you had a bad experience with one of our staff members, the last thing we want to be is pushy with anyone in our store. We do our best to source the best quality product. It is unfortunate to hear that this was not the case in your circumstance, we sincerely hope you give us another chance in the future and hope you have a great day!
kia.kley
on April 3, 2020
Ordered online for a pick up, was ready super fast and they were super helpful. Would definitely go there again.
Cannabis store said:
Hi Kia, Thanks for using our pick-up option! Looking forward to serving you again soon!
dbrisen
on February 15, 2020
Nice, clean and well-organized store with a friendly, knowledgeable staff. Learn new things about this "ole friend" of mine every time I visit this store. Best prices (in my opinion) in the area and the staff of this location all add up to this becoming my "go-to" cannabis retailer. The effort that goes into trying to have more than just "a little of everything" but to feature a selection that does cover most consumers' needs is very evident. Dog-friendly also!