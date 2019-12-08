79 products
Dancehall
from Spinach Cannabis
6%
THC
8%
CBD
Dancehall
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$62¼ ounce
Reign Drops
from RedeCan
29.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4540ml Oil
$4540ml Oil
CBD Liquid Gels
from Aurora
0.5mg
THC
9.9mg
CBD
$8030 pills
$8030 pills
Blend 19
from Canaca
17.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$19.50.5g x 3
$19.50.5g x 3
All Products
Block Party
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
19.17%
THC
19.17%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Airplane Mode
from AltaVie
15.8%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$40.5⅛ ounce
$40.5⅛ ounce
Harmonic
from AltaVie
7.96%
THC
7.7%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$40.5⅛ ounce
$40.5⅛ ounce
Delahaze
from San Rafael '71
20.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$72⅛ ounce
$72⅛ ounce
Balance
from Solei
7.29%
THC
10.68%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$10.231 gram
$10.231 gram
OG Melon
from Aurora
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
The Batch
from The Batch
13.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$29⅛ ounce
$29⅛ ounce
Critical Orange Punch
from Weed Me
16.7%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Cold Creek Kush
from Unknown Brand
15.33%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
Purple Chitral
from San Rafael '71
15.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pakistani Chitral Kush
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Hybrid
from Houseplant
14%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Lemon Zkittle Skunk
from Weed Me
14.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Big Dipper
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
19.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cosmic Dream
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
19%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Nuken
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Chill Factor
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
18.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Temple
from Aurora
0.3%
THC
9.1%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
White Light
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
18.87%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$43.56⅛ ounce
$43.56⅛ ounce
Twd. Indica
from Twd.
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$29⅛ ounce
$29⅛ ounce
Lemon Skunk
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
La Strada
from Edison Cannabis Co.
15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Rest
from COVE
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
MK Ultra
from Aurora
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Donegal
from Tweed
17.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Donegal
Strain
$13815 grams
$13815 grams
Shishkaberry
from Namaste
13.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$41⅛ ounce
$41⅛ ounce
Sensi Star
from Namaste
16.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
Balmoral
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Balmoral
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Highlands
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Argyle
from Tweed
5%
THC
6%
CBD
Argyle
Strain
$67¼ ounce
$67¼ ounce
Bakerstreet
from Tweed
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Blueberry Kush
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.41%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$43.56⅛ ounce
$43.56⅛ ounce
Boaty McBoatface
from Tweed
3.33%
THC
9%
CBD
Boaty McBoatface - Tweed
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Free
from Solei
0.63%
THC
13.95%
CBD
Treasure Island
Strain
$10.231 gram
$10.231 gram
$32.79⅛ ounce
Gather - Solei
from Solei
13.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gather - Solei
Strain
$32.79⅛ ounce
$32.79⅛ ounce
Kosher Kush - DNA Genetics
from DNA Genetics
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
LA Confidential - Aurora
from Aurora
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Penelope
from Tweed
10%
THC
7%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
