The Mclure Station Cannabis Location is a small Recreational Cannabis store nestled in the heart of the Thompson- Nicola valley. Just a short and scenic 15 minute drive from beautiful Barrier BC, and Only a half hour out of Kamloops BC. Our friendly staff are here to help you find whatever you are looking for, and are always happy to answer any questions that come through our door! We pride ourselves in our welcoming environment and knowledgeable staff. Come on in and visit us today to see what we can do for you!