We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A very good start! The staff are well-informed,
friendly & helpful. They rarely have inventory
issues, but you can leave your number if you
want to be called when your specific product
comes in.
Their hours are convenient - 11am-7pm daily.