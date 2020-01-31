Can’t wait our first store in Kitchener. I will be there on opening day

Cannabis store said:

Hi Brouillr, Thank you so much for leaving an early review! We would love to invite you to our GRAND OPENING on Friday, February 28 from 4 pm to 10:30 pm. Come indulge in delicious donuts from Red Eye Cafe — a well-known local food artisan — while you pick up your favourite cannabis products. Donuts are available while supplies last, no purchase necessary. You will have the opportunity to pick up free META stickers and purchase META-branded grinders and lock bags for a super low price, all while supplies last. 19+, free to attend. We hope to see you there!