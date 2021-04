I have been coming to MJayz since the store opened 3 weeks ago! I find the staff very nice and informative. They joke around with you and I love the atmosphere! I love that you can sign the wall and the way the owner has decorated it! Every Wednesday they have new product! And he is always stocked!! I enjoy the presentation of products and cleanliness of the store. I’m a faithful costumer to not only his cannabis store but his other companies too!