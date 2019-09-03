Olldguy on September 18, 2019

Monday was my second visit to Mjayz since they opened. They actually missed opening earlier by a couple of hours- (I bet product testing was at an all time high that night) First purchase- gotta love CCK. They are locals that have been locals since before opening their shop,locally. The ladies were working on a cannabis version of one two buckle my shoe.You gotta love meeting amazing yet insane people. Maybe give them your version on your next visit. WARNING WARNING!! you won't be able to get that song out of your head. One two buckle my shoe...