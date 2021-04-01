Opening Soon! North Shore Cannabis is a new cannabis retail store opening soon in North Vancouver! The company owners are a local power couple that operates multiple businesses across North Shore and Vancouver, including Toby's Liquor Store and Toby's Gastropub. The team behind this shop is passionate about the cannabis plant and the multitude of its effects. We are constantly researching new information about all our products, so we can provide our customers with the most up-to-date knowledge. North Shore Cannabis is a place of harmony between busy industrial docks and magnificent peaks of the North Shore Mountains. Visit us for a unique experience! Our cannabis store is neatly located right off of the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Bridge and is easily accessible from all regions of the Lower Mainland. We provide ample free parking and we are located three minutes from a bus loop. See you soon!