cassie_me on September 1, 2019

The card idea is great. I like to try multiple things out. Excess memory is not a feature of regular marijuana consumption. With that said, I keep getting the wrong order, it happened again today. Still smoked it, even though the prohibition blend stuff makes me grumpy, because I figured it might be a different blend. But I'm writing this review so, I'm guessing not enough. Really like the card system though.