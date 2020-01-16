We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Great atmosphere. The first time a young lady helped me, she was knowledgeable of products. The manager was talking to husband, great conversation.
Cannabis store said:
Thanks for the great review, G-girl! We're glad you enjoyed your experience with our Nova Cannabis South Lethbridge team. Visit us again soon!
tonyglen14
on February 14, 2020
This store just opened a few weeks ago so I decided to check it out. upon entry, the store has a very awesome atmosphere and layout. I love the wall that has all the strains visualized. the man who helped me was very friendly and knowledgable. I ended up walking out with more than I came for and I am very pleased. I'll definitely be back!
Cannabis store said:
Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review! We're glad to hear you enjoyed the store and we're looking forward to your next visit!