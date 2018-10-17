HowardMueller
Better prices and the website is getting better.
1.8
10 reviews
90% of the cannabis is low quality. The other 10% is acceptable but you have to pay upwards of $60.00 for 3.5. There is no 10/10 strains available from the Gov. I pay 3x as much buying from the gov, I have to pay for extra gas and parking. If the weed was actually good, I would pay that much but I'm just going to quit smoking weed because I can rarely find anything good
It’s gotten better, but still a slight mess. The prices are both high and variable. It’s all the same plant in how it’s grown, handled, etc. Prices shouldn’t vary from $20-$85 for a half quarter. Hard to not be negative, but feels typical of something government related.
An embarrassment to the Cannabis community okay you can close down now thanks
Very good
Omg,this by far the worst prices I have ever seen, even the SQDC is cheaper for the exact same product from the same LP in Quebec. The black market isn't going anywhere anytime soon if you charging $12-16/gram
Ordered couple times but I'm done with OCS. It's dry, expensive, and can take a couple days to at least a week before you can get your hands on what you ordered. Oh yeah you have to pay for express even though its slower than standard delivery (1-3 business days yeah right)
Walked in not a single person even looked my way after 20 minutes i asked for assistance bought some dry dusty weed....long story short never again luckily i found a delivery service 4372423834 if you need quality weed call these guys
Absolute trash! The THC content will say "10-25%", but then its always like 11%. I need THC in the high 20s, low 30s, but I can't find anything close. The prices keep increasing, generally around $12/g, illegal market is about $6. They never have stock of 7g or 14g, so you're forced to pay higher prices for 1 or 3g. Absolute joke! No reason to stop buying illegally.
I bought seeds. Four for $60. After tax it was about $75. Only one germinated. Absolute waste of money. I will never shop here again. I feel insulted that the government thinks this is at all a good retail experience. Or that this is at all a good distribution system. Protip: I can't distill whisky in my basement but I can easily grow a plant. There is no way in hell you can control this like you do alcohol. And a criminal organization screws me less than you do with your arrificial legal monopoly.