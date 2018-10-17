Looking4thebest on November 9, 2019

90% of the cannabis is low quality. The other 10% is acceptable but you have to pay upwards of $60.00 for 3.5. There is no 10/10 strains available from the Gov. I pay 3x as much buying from the gov, I have to pay for extra gas and parking. If the weed was actually good, I would pay that much but I'm just going to quit smoking weed because I can rarely find anything good