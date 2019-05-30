Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Warm and welcoming shop great selection prices are a bit on the high side
KitTheShit
on November 27, 2019
Normally don't shop around at too big of shops but I was expecting a bit more out of it. The experience was good but the selection was limited, maybe just from the day of the week i visited but there was nothing to new or comparable to others I've had in town.
cannagurl98
on November 19, 2019
The staff were awesome and knowledgeable they knew their stuff also a great selection of products.
Kippyco
on August 15, 2019
Amazing atmosphere, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about what they do. Products are top notch and pricing is the best in town.
48902198
on August 7, 2019
Very professional staff. They really cater to everyone; from first time smokers to casual and seasoned smokers. I will be back.
RobynBonny
on August 1, 2019
Walking into Plantlife Grande Prairie, was an amazing experience! Very clean, professional and chill vibe! Would definitely recommend. All the staff are so friendly, knowledgeable and do not feel rushed to buy and leave quickly. On my second visit, thank you Quinn for all the help, will be back again. On my first visit thank you to the staff, I forgot your names, (guy and gal) but didn't forget the excellent service!
finz92
on July 29, 2019
Amazing experience! Highly recommend checking out the top notch cannabis dispensary in GP!