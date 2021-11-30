Welcome to Pot spot, a premium marijuana store situated at Niagara Falls. Albeit, we are a small cannabis store, we are highly committed to provide you an exclusive and customized weed experience as per your mood and preferences to make your Niagara experience memorable. As we are motivated to promote a safe environment for weed consumption, our friendly and experienced staff would love to recommend our high quality blends, yet we let you explore and select your own best suited combination from our extensive range of weed. Our store is an independently managed cannabis retail store located at Niagara Falls. We are committed to provide you a variety of high-quality cannabis products at affordable and market competitive price. At Pot Spot, we strive traditionally to earn our customer’s trust despite having a contemporary in-store aura. We take pride to provide a variety of fresh cannabis products under one-roof.