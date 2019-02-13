Went in to get Lemon Z by Ogen but they didn’t have . The staff were so knowledgeable that they recommended me something else. And I almost couldn’t decide because he made them all sound like they would suit me. Great store!
Love the new branded store in the Oshawa Smart Centre at Laval Dr & Stevenson Rd! Same great, helpful and friendly staff, and huge selection from value to craft lines - I always leave with a smile. Can't wait to get back into my favourite and #1 store in Oshawa.
Service and atmosphere was wonderfully professional, clean, and knowledgable. The product however, was much more expensive than most other avenues available. Not only was it overpriced, the product itself was incredibly overdried and stale. I would not buy here again unless proper curing and storage procedures started happening.
Bought from here 2 times now. Place is expensive for everything, buds i received twice from this place is super small and Dry, Except for the half cbd half thc strain i tried was better. Expensive. Then add the tax on expensive already = stupid expensive for weed. Shop wont last once people realize all there options 😉 oshawa will get tired of paying these prices, and i guarantee its the surrounding area carrying this place for now
Hi there they call me Sure Smoke Alot for many reasons.they charge why to much because as soon as your home, u open it up and when u look in for a 3.5 im staring looking at it all most was ready to cry.because a 3.5 looks like close two , two grams . for real and there skunk weed sucks. ,there cbd isnt that bad at all.but it should be alot stronger for the reasons if pain illness panic attacks sleep better and feeling abit more livelier,Plus there weed from tweed really sucks, Aroura cannabis is truly losing there spirit in great cannabis.i think if one of the sales girls told people about the pre rolled GDP they would sale alot plus the Wappa is beautiful if it comes the same way u get it in bud form.or ALIEN CHEM AS WELL IS A VERY GOOD HYBIRD.BUT SO FAR PEOPLE GDP IS TRULY A 100% 🏆 amazing try there pre rolled GDP then everyone will know why i fell in love with that Amazing sexy hot herb , i feel like my mouth is watering because i can't stop thinking about that Amazing strain hot stuff.oh Yeah.