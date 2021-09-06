362 products | Last updated:
Purple Moose Cannabis - Oshawa
Purple Moose is the rebranded first legal cannabis store in Oshawa. We carry Durham's largest selection of cannabis products - from value to craft brands - and well-priced accessories. Our staff love answering questions and matching you with the right product. There's lots of free parking and conveniently located in Oshawa's Smart Centre on Laval Dr. off Stevenson Rd, near Hwy #401.
575 Laval Dr Ste 400, Oshawa, ON
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
13 Reviews of Purple Moose Cannabis - Oshawa
m........6
August 22, 2021
Went in to get Lemon Z by Ogen but they didn’t have . The staff were so knowledgeable that they recommended me something else. And I almost couldn’t decide because he made them all sound like they would suit me. Great store!
j........z
June 17, 2021
Great store, staff, product!!
c........0
June 9, 2021
Love the new branded store in the Oshawa Smart Centre at Laval Dr & Stevenson Rd! Same great, helpful and friendly staff, and huge selection from value to craft lines - I always leave with a smile. Can't wait to get back into my favourite and #1 store in Oshawa.
b........0
June 4, 2021
Love the new brand!