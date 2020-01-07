We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Stopped in and checked this beauty out, he's just getting his feet off the ground but man does he ever have a running start. Gotta shoutout to dave! Guy definitely knows what he's doing and has a good approach about him. Product was good and well priced as well as potent of course. Highly recommended homies check them out!! I'll be stopping in more and more often. An no I'm not a fake review I know my shit lol. keep it up Dave, and owners you got this! We're cheering you on.