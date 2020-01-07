Talzon on May 11, 2020

Stopped in and checked this beauty out, he's just getting his feet off the ground but man does he ever have a running start. Gotta shoutout to dave! Guy definitely knows what he's doing and has a good approach about him. Product was good and well priced as well as potent of course. Highly recommended homies check them out!! I'll be stopping in more and more often. An no I'm not a fake review I know my shit lol. keep it up Dave, and owners you got this! We're cheering you on.