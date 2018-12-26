Seniors discount
Any one over the age of 55 will receive 10% off purchase
Multiple discounts cannot be added to a single product
Compassionate pricing
Medical cannabis users can receive 10% off purchase
Compassionate pricing

Medical cannabis users can receive 10% off purchase
Thursday to Sunday sales
Every week we have amazing deals, Thursday to Sunday weekend deals change every week. Come check us out!
Multiple discounts cannot be added to a single product
Toonie Tuesday
Every Tuesday save 2$ off every gram purchased!
Toonie Tuesday

Every Tuesday save 2$ off every gram purchased!
High THC Wednesday
Every Wednesday our highest ranged THC in each category is 15% off
Multiple discounts cannot be added to a single product
Train fair compensation
Do you take transit to get around? Show your bud tender your valid train fair ticket or pass and receive the amount paid to your purchase.
Multiple discounts cannot be added to a single product , must purchase 15$ or more
HAPPY HOUR
Every day from 12pm to 2pm all pre rolls are 20% off, come enjoy a real happy hour.
Multiple discounts cannot be added to a single item