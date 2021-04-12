We intend to make a difference in the local cannabis community, starting with service and ending with the product. Not only can you expect a knowledgeable and warm customer service experience, but finally, products that deliver the quality and potency you’ve been looking for. Plus, every product we carry goes through our rigorous testing protocols. If we love a product, we trust that you will too. This is the Sage Seal of Approval. When you walk through our doors, expect a carefully curated experience from start to finish. We care about the details, and it shows. Inside Sage, you will find a welcoming space filled with the flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles you’ve been waiting for. We’ve worked to design a unique environment and a memorable front-of-house, combined with upstanding customer service. Sage Cannabis is a lifelong dream. To us, the details matter.