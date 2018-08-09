**Mission statement:** Sea to Sky's mission is to be the premier cannabis dispensary group in Vancouver BC from our daily customer service to national advocacy we strive to heal one patient at a time. **About us:** We take pride in our roll in the community with the sense of responsibility, always staying up to date and in compliance with regulations. We strongly believe in the medical powers of the cannabis plant. We take satisfaction in our ability to provide the best quality medicine. Sea to Sky offers a large variety of cannabis strains and products so our patients can choose the best method of consumption to suit there medical conditions. **Belief** We believe in educating our patients and staff on the capabilities of medical cannabis and always make safety a top priority. We offer wide range of prices. For our flower, which is starting from $5-13 on all cannabis strains, we also carry a variety of lotions, topical oils, & tinctures as well. Such as our arthritis balm, cannabis salve, thc infused body lotion, massage oil, honey tears in either thc or cbd form, hash, olive oil & coconut oil. ***We have a doctor onsite once a week for everyone that does not already have a membership call for further information! 604-420-5559. If you are a member with another dispensary then we willaccept your membership with no transfer fee, just give us a call or drop by..*** Please ask about our mail service, *..WE SHIP TO PATIENTS ALL ACROSS CANADA..*