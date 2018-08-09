I’ve been to about 20 different dispensaries around the city and I must say, Sea to Sky on Fraser st. is by far the best! Great weed, best strains, normal service. I always get the death bubba from here. The staff are very knowledgeable and won’t turn you away if you’re only a few minutes late or only have $5 instead of the standard $10 a gram. They are for the people, not the money.
I have made a few orders from this website. All is usually good. However, this is not the case. I got 10G of headband shatter that totally tasted like sulphur / rotting eggs. I ordered 10 of it and it is unsmokeable. Literally, tastes like burnt hair. I was lucky enough to get a replacement out with the same $ value but better stuff. My friend also ordered a ounce of the same stuff and has over 400+ in unsmokeable product. And still no refund or replacement for his product. He is out $450+ dollars. Not a good move. Also when we reported the shatter tasted like rotten eggs/ sulphur they continued to sell it on their website! Shame on you SeaToSky604.
I ordered an ounce of Northern Lights, it arrived descreetly packaged at my door in less than 24 hrs from Vancouver to Kelowna. Bud is slightly dry and not the highest potency but at $80 an oz, you can't go wrong. Also received a gram of Death Bubba free, which is much higher potency than the Northern Lights. Shipping is $35 flat rate all over Canada (free for first order), which is outrageously high for BC and Alberta residents, so I suggest avoiding ordering beyond your first order until they get the math worked out to charge people appropriately.
Overall positive experience and would recommend.
If you're an experienced smoker or even just a recreational toker looking for reasonably priced strains and concentrates this place is an okay solution. The dispensary is clean and modern, they usually have a good selection of dry herb and also stock tinctures, topicals and oils.
If, however, you're new to all of this and/or you're a patient suffering from any illness which requires compassion, sensitivity and even a rudimentary understanding of legitimate medical benefits of CBD vs.THC then you should really consider another dispensary.
The staff seem reluctant to provide any information about their products and show no personal interest in the needs of their customers. At times it can seem as if they merely want to take your money and get you out the door as quickly as possible.
The owners' choice of a 'Managing Director' is baffling to me. At the very least I would suggest that he not be allowed to interact with the customers as his 'people' skills are non-existent to the point of arrogance.
I know from a recent news story on CBC that there have been some changes in the management structure here due to issues with obtaining their business licence. I fear that Sea to Sky may eventually regret this particular decision if they find that they begin to lose more patients due to poor customer service.
As a sufferer of anxiety and PTSD, I require my wellness provider to offer a warm, inviting and supportive atmosphere. Sadly, entering this facility has gradually deteriorated to becoming an unpleasant chore and I'm always relieved on the occasions when I step inside and find that the management is absent.
I am happy to say that I have recently discovered another, more well established and respected dispensary, where I am treated with warmth and courtesy. I will be obtaining my medication from my new provider from this point forward.
