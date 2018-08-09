If you're an experienced smoker or even just a recreational toker looking for reasonably priced strains and concentrates this place is an okay solution. The dispensary is clean and modern, they usually have a good selection of dry herb and also stock tinctures, topicals and oils. If, however, you're new to all of this and/or you're a patient suffering from any illness which requires compassion, sensitivity and even a rudimentary understanding of legitimate medical benefits of CBD vs.THC then you should really consider another dispensary. The staff seem reluctant to provide any information about their products and show no personal interest in the needs of their customers. At times it can seem as if they merely want to take your money and get you out the door as quickly as possible. The owners' choice of a 'Managing Director' is baffling to me. At the very least I would suggest that he not be allowed to interact with the customers as his 'people' skills are non-existent to the point of arrogance. I know from a recent news story on CBC that there have been some changes in the management structure here due to issues with obtaining their business licence. I fear that Sea to Sky may eventually regret this particular decision if they find that they begin to lose more patients due to poor customer service. As a sufferer of anxiety and PTSD, I require my wellness provider to offer a warm, inviting and supportive atmosphere. Sadly, entering this facility has gradually deteriorated to becoming an unpleasant chore and I'm always relieved on the occasions when I step inside and find that the management is absent. I am happy to say that I have recently discovered another, more well established and respected dispensary, where I am treated with warmth and courtesy. I will be obtaining my medication from my new provider from this point forward.