At Sessions in Holiday Inn we offer a broad curated range of cannabis products from established growers through to local new releases. The seasoned connoisseur, or a curious new-comer, we can help you find or recommend the right cannabis product to enhance your moments. Whether your session is sharing with a group of friends or in tranquil solitude, our knowledgeable staff will guide you to the product, to suit your unique occasion. Welcome friends, come in explore and enjoy our Sessions serving Cambridge and the surrounding area.